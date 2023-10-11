Your Life
Man dead after violent assault at central Phoenix store

A heavy police presence could be seen throughout the night and into the early morning hours.
A heavy police presence could be seen throughout the night and into the early morning hours.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a violent assault at a Family Dollar store in central Phoenix Tuesday night.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded around 9 p.m. to a fight call near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been violently assaulted. Details are limited, but video from the scene early Wednesday appeared to show a body being transported from the store away from the crime scene, which police called a “very violent and deadly encounter.”

Authorities said the suspects involved left before officers arrived. Detectives are now actively piecing together what led up to the attack and working to identify the suspects involved.

