Judge denies Chandler woman’s request to get back 13 seized dogs in animal abuse case

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — April McLaughlin, the Chandler woman who had 55 dogs seized from her home in late September based on reports of neglect, won’t get any of her dogs back. A Chandler judge rejected her request to return 13 dogs back to her custody. The judge scolded her for the lack of care the dogs received before the raid. “You didn’t know how many animals you had,” the judge said to McLaughlin. She has 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Animal rights protesters outside the Chandler courts expressed their happiness with the decision to deny custody of seized dogs to April McLaughlin.

McLaughlin initially requested to have 47 dogs placed back in her care, but decreased the number to 13 during Wednesday’s hearing. McLaughlin told the courtroom the 13 dogs have been in her family for years. However, she wouldn’t provide names of the dogs. The court also went off-the-record and left the courtroom to discuss her custody request change. After the brief recess, Judge Michelle Lue Sang said 34 of the dogs will be released and sent to the humane society.

During the hearing, McLaughlin also requested to go by Sydney McKinley. She reportedly filed the paperwork under that name, but it’s unknown if she legally changed her name.

Protesters with signs demonstrated outside the Chandler city court over the woman who is tried to get some of her seized dogs back

The first witness described the condition the dogs were found in. On Sept. 9, Chandler police officers noticed a smell of ammonia and feces outside the house. The Arizona Humane Society returned two days later attempting to contact McLaughlin, but she didn’t respond. During that initial visit, two dogs appeared to be underweight and one was dragging its hind legs. On Sept. 12, officials returned to the home and found five dogs in need of medical attention. One dog, “Butters,” had its back legs damaged and wrapped up. Butters also had kennel cough but wasn’t quarantined from other dogs. Another dog, “Chauncey,” was struggling to stand and laying in urine and feces. Authorities then found five dead dogs in the freezer. The witness added there were previous complaints regarding McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was initially booked with over 110 misdemeanors related to the dogs and neglect of a vulnerable adult, later learned to be her mother. Chandler then police sent the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. However, MCAO sent the case back to Chandler police for further review and McLaughlin was released from jail.

On Sept. 27, Chandler police went to McLaughlin’s home after hearing back from a veterinary professional on the condition of three dogs in her reportedly in her care. Her home doubles as an animal rescue that several animal advocates say has neglected the dogs.

On that evening, when police officers arrived at the house, they said the house had a foul odor and called in for a hazardous materials team. “We wanted to ensure there weren’t hazardous fumes occurring at the residence with first responders inside a very small home, so that’s why they were requested to ensure that everybody was safe inside the home,” Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke said at the time. Arresting documents alleged that some of the animals had been found without water and living in their own feces.

Of the 55 dogs given to the Arizona Human Society for temporary care, the organization said five of the dogs had to be euthanized due to “suffering horrifically,” a spokesperson said.

For Wednesday’s hearing, McLaughlin will have to prove she did not mistreat the animals in order to get them back.

