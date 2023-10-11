Your Life
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game

Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An unexpected double booking at the Diamondbacks home field has forced the promoters of the Guns N’ Roses concert to cancel their Oct. 11 concert at Chase Field and instead move to the smaller Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in west Phoenix.

The band posted on their Facebook page Friday afternoon that anyone who purchased tickets to the Chase Field concert will be given a full refund and exclusive access to presale tickets at the new venue.

Congrats to the Arizona Diamondbacks! As the playoffs land on Oct 11, unfortunately the Chase Field show has been...

Posted by Guns N' Roses on Friday, October 6, 2023

Promotors were left scrambling after the D-backs swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round of the MLB Postseason. On Oct. 11, the D-backs will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS series at Chase Field, effectively canceling any previously scheduled events since the team has priority over the stadium.

