Free helpline gives Arizona parents tools to navigate through early childhood years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Being a parent to young kids can be extremely stressful. From sleeping to potty training to behavior challenges, those early years can feel overwhelming for families but free help is out there thanks to Southwest Human Development!

“At one time or another, all of us as parents have had questions about raising our children, and many of us don’t have local family or friends to turn to,” Jake Adams, Chief Development Officer at Southwest Human Development, said.

Southwest Human Development’s Birth to Five Helpline is there to help Arizona families navigate through the early years of parenting. Early childhood specialists are available for 12 hours each weekday to answer any question you might have about your child’s eating, developmental milestones, fussiness and more.

“We find ourselves asking, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’, or ‘Why is my child behaving this way?’ The Birth to Five Helpline is a critical resource for families that helps bridge that gap and provides much-needed support for families of the nearly 80,000 babies that are born in Arizona each year,” Adams said.

Childhood specialists are available by phone or text (877-705-KIDS) Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm. Parents can also submit questions online or download the Birth to Five Helpline app on the Apple Store or Goggle Play.

