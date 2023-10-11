Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Free helpline gives Arizona parents tools to navigate through early childhood years

From sleeping to potty training to behavior challenges, those early years can feel...
From sleeping to potty training to behavior challenges, those early years can feel overwhelming, Now there's a some free help you can use!(Arizona's Family file)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Being a parent to young kids can be extremely stressful. From sleeping to potty training to behavior challenges, those early years can feel overwhelming for families but free help is out there thanks to Southwest Human Development!

“At one time or another, all of us as parents have had questions about raising our children, and many of us don’t have local family or friends to turn to,” Jake Adams, Chief Development Officer at Southwest Human Development, said.

Southwest Human Development’s Birth to Five Helpline is there to help Arizona families navigate through the early years of parenting. Early childhood specialists are available for 12 hours each weekday to answer any question you might have about your child’s eating, developmental milestones, fussiness and more.

“We find ourselves asking, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’, or ‘Why is my child behaving this way?’ The Birth to Five Helpline is a critical resource for families that helps bridge that gap and provides much-needed support for families of the nearly 80,000 babies that are born in Arizona each year,” Adams said.

Childhood specialists are available by phone or text (877-705-KIDS) Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm. Parents can also submit questions online or download the Birth to Five Helpline app on the Apple Store or Goggle Play.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 2, hold 2-0 series lead; now...
D-backs have the chance to sweep the LA Dodgers in sold-out crowd
For only $4, you can grab a day pass on the Valley Metro light rail and leave your parking...
How Valley Metro can help you beat the traffic for D-backs Game 3
.
Breezes possible in metro Phoenix
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert