Find your Halloween decor and costumes at this Tempe shop

In this installment of Try It With Tess, we're getting ready for spooky season! Check out some of the fun costumes our Arizona's Family crew tried on!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s officially spooky season! When it comes to all things Halloween, one local company has got you covered. Jenn Uy joined Good Morning Arizona Tuesday to show us Joyfy which has plenty of products to elevate your seasonal decor.

We checked out some fun inflatables like witch, stacked pumpkins, and a Halloween tree. Other featured decor included a mean-looking Zombie animatronic groundbreakers and some festive tombstones. And wait ‘til you see the costumes!

For a limited time, get 20% off your purchase with code JOYFY20OFF when you buy online.

