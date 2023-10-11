Fabio on Fire Gelateria & Panini blending Italian food and family history in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fabio Ceschetti calls himself “just an off-the-plane immigrant” from Italy, working hard to make his own American dream. He shares his passion for authentic Italian cuisine in Peoria. At his original location, Fabio On Fire Pizzeria Italiana, he’s serving dinner of wood-fired pizzas, lamb, seafood, pasta, tiramisu and a limited selection of gelato.

Now, his 2nd and newest concept, Fabio On Fire Gelateria & Panini, opens for lunch service and into the evening with wood-fired panini and 12 different flavors of gelato made fresh in-house daily. There’s also a huge variety of meats, cheeses, spreads, breads and cookies for you to take home and share with the family. In his newest location, Fabio says he brought his hometown of Domodossola, Italy and dishes of his childhood to Peoria, Arizona, with the Piazza Mercato. You must try the Bellisimo panini! It is delicious!

The owner of Fabio on Fire in Peoria is using his Italian background and family history to bring authentic food to Arizona.

Fabio On Fire | Panini & Gelateria | 623-238-3664 | 24775 N Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101, Peoria, AZ, 85383 | www.FabioOnFire.com | Instagram: FabioOnFireLLC | Facebook: Fabio On Fire LLC

