EV charging is still an issue if you’re outside a major Arizona city

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There aren’t enough public charging stations for the number of electric vehicles on the road.

“It’s the chicken or the egg, right?” said Nathalie Young, the senior director of systems and technology at Blink, a company that makes chargers for residential and commercial customers. “Do we have the cars first, or do we have the infrastructure? I think we’re getting there.”

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, there’s only one publicly available charger for every 26 electric vehicles. And while EV sales jumped 57% in the first half of 2023, the number of public chargers only increased 11%. Power and parking availability are challenges. “Here in Arizona, that’s not a big issue for us because we have lots of open parking, but in other places like New York where parking is more limited, having enough parking for people is a big challenge,” Young said.

There’s a lot of work happening to get more EV chargers deployed. “The idea is charging stations are available everywhere you go,” Young said. “You don’t necessarily have to fill your battery all the way to the top, but just fill a little bit every time you go somewhere.”

At Nxu Energy in Mesa, the company has its new Nxu One Megawatt+ Charging System. “We own the system. We own the technology that’s in there. We own the software that’s operating the system, which means we can control the quality of the experience that you get,” said Mark Hanchett, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Nxu Energy.

The company installed its new charging system at its headquarters in Mesa and, sometime next year, will launch another one in Quartzite. “It is the quintessential everyone-must-stop-there-to-move-onto-the-next-location, and right now, the infrastructure in that particular location is a desert, especially for non-Tesla vehicles,” Hanchett said.

The system charges as quickly as the vehicle’s battery will allow. “In Quartzite, we’ll have two cables on it, one for Tesla vehicles or NACS vehicles, and one for CCS vehicles, both of which will give you the exact same experiences,” Hanchett said.

The technology works for all kinds of vehicles, from small cars to electric semi-trucks. “Everything is in here. This is sort of our forward-facing deployment system, so as we identify new locations, we’ll drop boxes like this out there,” Hanchett said. “And as those locations begin to grow, we’ll start doing smaller pedestals and electronics offsite a little bit, but this allows us to scale, drop, deploy incredibly fast.”

Hanchett declined to say exactly where his company is looking to add more chargers. “What I’ll say is if I’m going to LA, there are three stops you’re going to make on that trip. One in the middle is Quartzite. One is somewhere around here. One is somewhere over there, and we really want to focus on the Southwest to start.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.