Diamondbacks looking to advance to NLCS with sweep over Dodgers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing their miraculous postseason run on Wednesday evening. If the D-Backs advance, it will be the team’s first National League Championship Series since 2007.

Starter Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound for Arizona, while Lance Lynn will start for the Dodgers. Pfaadt has had a bit of a rocky regular season, with nine losses and a 5.72 ERA. However, the team is looking to bring some momentum from Games 1 and 2, where the D-Backs’ offense sprang to life in the first inning. In Game 1, the D-Backs forced Clayton Kershaw off the mound after a six-run first inning. The Snakes also handed Dodgers’ pitcher Bo Miller a loss after taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2.

The D-Backs are a young team but have proven they have the talent to make a deep postseason run. Arizona has produced multiple offensive highlights. Rookie speedster Corbin Carroll has been the catalyst, both in the Wild Card Series against Milwaukee and against the Dodgers — hitting .500 with two homers, four RBIs, five walks, a double and a stolen base. “We believe in being nine strong, but Corbin has an unbelievable knack for rising to the occasion, for understanding what the at-bat is asking for and then going out there and executing it,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said after Game 2. “I look at him often and I cannot believe he’s 23 years old.”

After losing its last four regular-season games and reaching the playoffs as the final NL wild card, Arizona improved to 4-0 in these playoffs after Monday’s win — all on the road against division winners. It was 5-8 against Los Angeles during the season, losing the final five meetings.

The first 40,000 fans will receive a “Let’s Go D-backs” Rally Towel. Fans will also be able to enjoy an open roof and a flyover! First pitch is at 6:07 p.m. at Chase Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.