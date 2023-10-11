Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Family said they haven’t heard from the 32-year-old in two weeks after she went camping
Relatives of 32-year-old Chelsea Grimm said she was driving from San Diego to Connecticut and...
Relatives of 32-year-old Chelsea Grimm said she was driving from San Diego to Connecticut and stopped in Arizona to camp.(AZFamily)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chelsea Grimm was last seen on September 28 in Williams, Arizona. The Family of the 32-year-old woman said she was driving from San Diego to Connecticut and stopped in Arizona to camp. Her parents reported her missing after they didn’t hear from her for several days.

“We are trying our best to hold onto positive outcome scenarios and put our faith in the authorities,” said Stephen Grimm, Chelsea’s dad. A week ago, hunters reportedly found her white Ford Focus northeast of Ash Fork and called authorities. The car was locked and had two flat tires, but there was no trace of Chelsea. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area but have not found her yet.

“It is devastating. You just cannot begin to ever imagine, and I hope no one has to imagine it. It is the worst feeling in the world not knowing. All we want to do is find her and get her home safe and sound,” said Janet Grimm, Chelsea’s mom. Janet and Stephen Grimm said they are holding onto hope but very worried about their daughter’s safety. Chelsea has her pet bearded dragon with her. Her parents are asking people to be on the lookout and call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office if they have any leads.

“She adores that bearded dragon, and they are hoping if someone sees Chelsea, maybe they don’t recognize the person but remember she had a bearded dragon sitting on her shoulder or wrapped around her neck and cause them to do a double take,” said Janet Grimm.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Animal rights protesters outside the Chandler courts expressed their happiness with the...
Animal protesters praise denying custody of dogs to April McLaughlin
The plant will recycle wastewater and give it to large turf customers.
City of Phoenix to start turning wastewater to drinking water using advance technology
A Chandler woman was denied getting 13 dogs back after they were taken from filthy conditions...
Chandler woman not getting seized dogs back in animal abuse case
After contacting the On Your Side team a Scottsdale family got the help they needed to get...
UPDATE: Scottsdale family bumped from flight finally gets compensation from Air Canada