Coconino County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chelsea Grimm was last seen on September 28 in Williams, Arizona. The Family of the 32-year-old woman said she was driving from San Diego to Connecticut and stopped in Arizona to camp. Her parents reported her missing after they didn’t hear from her for several days.

“We are trying our best to hold onto positive outcome scenarios and put our faith in the authorities,” said Stephen Grimm, Chelsea’s dad. A week ago, hunters reportedly found her white Ford Focus northeast of Ash Fork and called authorities. The car was locked and had two flat tires, but there was no trace of Chelsea. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area but have not found her yet.

“It is devastating. You just cannot begin to ever imagine, and I hope no one has to imagine it. It is the worst feeling in the world not knowing. All we want to do is find her and get her home safe and sound,” said Janet Grimm, Chelsea’s mom. Janet and Stephen Grimm said they are holding onto hope but very worried about their daughter’s safety. Chelsea has her pet bearded dragon with her. Her parents are asking people to be on the lookout and call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office if they have any leads.

“She adores that bearded dragon, and they are hoping if someone sees Chelsea, maybe they don’t recognize the person but remember she had a bearded dragon sitting on her shoulder or wrapped around her neck and cause them to do a double take,” said Janet Grimm.

