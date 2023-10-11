LIVE: Chandler woman seeks to regain custody of dogs seized in animal abuse case

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — April McLaughlin, the Chandler woman who had 55 dogs seized from her home in late September based on reports of neglect, will have her court hearing Wednesday afternoon to regain custody of the dogs still alive.

McLaughlin initially requested to have 47 dogs placed back in her care, but decreased the number to 13 during Wednesday’s hearing. McLaughlin told the courtroom the 13 dogs have been in her family for years. However, she wouldn’t provide names of the dogs. The court also went off-the-record and left the courtroom to discuss her custody request change. After the brief recess, Judge Michelle Lue Sang said 34 of the dogs will be released and sent to the humane society.

During the hearing, McLaughlin also requested to go by Sidney McKinley. She reportedly filed the paperwork under that name, but it’s unknown if she legally changed her name.

She was initially booked with over 110 misdemeanors related to the dogs and neglect of a vulnerable adult, later learned to be her mother. Chandler then police sent the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. However, MCAO sent the case back to Chandler police for further review and McLaughlin was released from jail.

On Sept. 27, Chandler police went to McLaughlin’s home after hearing back from a veterinary professional on the condition of three dogs in her reportedly in her care. Her home doubles as an animal rescue that several animal advocates say has neglected the dogs.

On that evening, when police officers arrived at the house, they said the house had a foul odor and called in for a hazardous materials team. “We wanted to ensure there weren’t hazardous fumes occurring at the residence with first responders inside a very small home, so that’s why they were requested to ensure that everybody was safe inside the home,” Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke said at the time. Arresting documents alleged that some of the animals had been found without water and living in their own feces.

Of the 55 dogs given to the Arizona Human Society for temporary care, the organization said five of the dogs had to be euthanized due to “suffering horrifically,” a spokesperson said.

For Wednesday’s hearing, McLaughlin will have to prove she did not mistreat the animals in order to get them back.

