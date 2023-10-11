Chandler woman accused of animal abuse expected in court Wednesday, asking for dogs back

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, a judge will decide the fate of dozens of dogs seized from a Chandler home where they had been living in filth. Five were found dead in a freezer, and some survivors were in such bad shape they had to be euthanized.

April McLaughlin, who police say was housing them under what she called an animal rescue, is set to testify tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. She is asking the judge to give her some of the dogs back. During her hearing, she will have to prove that she did not mistreat the animals to get some of them back.

It’s been a long three weeks for Shira Scott Astroff. She runs an animal rescue in Los Angeles, and up until last month, she thought she had placed three dogs in good care in Arizona. “No one knows what to expect,” Astroff said. “It’s been really emotional. It’s horrible. We were under the impression she had four dogs total, our three and her dog.”

She didn’t know that they were among the more than 50 dogs found in McLaughlin’s Chandler home last month. “I really hope this miraculously ends tomorrow,” she said.

April Mclaughlin was initially arrested on 110 counts of animal abuse and cruelty after 55 dogs were found inside her home.

McLaughlin will be facing a judge Wednesday in an attempt to regain custody of the dogs. But before that happens, she will have to prove she didn’t subject these animals to cruel mistreatment, cruel neglect or abandonment.

John Schill represents rescues who had dogs in her care. He believes the evidence is on their side. “There will be bad photos and videos shown to get the point across that April should never be allowed to have these dogs back,” Schill said.

He says if the judge decides McLaughlin should not get the dogs back, it could still be quite some time before rescues can bring them home. “They will still hold the dogs for 14 more days because April had the right to appeal the judge’s decision from the Chandler City Court to the Maricopa County Superior Court,” he said. “Then there will be another hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court.”

Astroff says this has been an emotional roller coaster and says rescues will be there tomorrow to show they are not backing down. “There’s a lot of us showing up tomorrow,” she said. “She’s a nightmare that doesn’t seem to want to end.”

A woman charged with 110 misdemeanors for animal cruelty and abuse, is bringing more concerns animal rescues and advocates have to light.

McLaughlin was also originally booked for one count of adult abuse because her elderly mother lived inside the home. Schill says the hearing will only focus on custody of the dogs. He does anticipate the Humane Society to testify.

The courtroom will be open to the public, but only 25 people will be allowed inside. They will pass out wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Arizona’s Family will have a crew inside and will bring you the latest coverage. Read more here.

