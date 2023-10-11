Your Life
Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert hosts prayer for Israel

It was a display of faith Tuesday night through tears, prayer, song, candles and charity.
It was a display of faith Tuesday night through tears, prayer, song, candles and charity.(Arizona's Family)
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The war in the Middle East is hitting home for people in Arizona’s Jewish community. More than 50 people part of the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert met Tuesday to show that their faith is unwavering during this time of turmoil. “I cannot be silent. I turn to Hashem. I turn to God and I say, ‘Why?’” said Rabbi Shimi Ash.

He hosted a display of faith Tuesday night through tears, prayer, song, candles and charity. The Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert found comfort in connection as the conflict continues in Israel. “We will not allow the flame of Judaism to be extinguished,” said Rabbi Ash. “This will be our homeland forever. No one will take it from us.”

Rabbi Ash is having a hard time finding the words to describe the pain. “These images are for us a mini-Holocaust,” he said. “Men, women, children, babies slaughtered, massacred just because they’re Jewish.”

Since Saturday, more than 1,000 people in Israel have been killed after an attack from the terrorist group Hamas. On the most joyous Jewish holiday, Israel declared war on Hamas, and so far at least 900 people in Gaza have also been killed. Thousands more are hurt on both sides and as many as 150 people are being held hostage in Gaza. “I hoped that I would never see something like this in my lifetime,” said Rabbi Ash.

He said his wife has family in Israel and they’re grateful their loved ones are safe. “It doesn’t just hurt Jewish people. It hurts anyone who has a conscience,” he said.

Despite the suffering, Rabbi Ash said there is unity in Judaism. The congregation is coming together to honor the lives lost, pray for those in captivity, and thank the Israeli soldiers for their service. “We’re not cowering. We’re not standing back. We’re standing proud,” he said.

