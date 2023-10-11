Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban for minors
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
There’s also a huge variety of meats, cheeses, spreads, breads and cookies for you to take home...
Fabio on Fire Gelateria & Panini blending Italian food and family history in Peoria
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game