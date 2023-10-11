Arizona grandma raising four young boys after series of tragedies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At almost 62 years old, Holly Shannon has a lot to handle. She’s raising her four young grandsons on her own. They range in age from one to six years old. She’s had the youngest two since they were infants. “Getting up all night with a baby at my age every single night. It was a trial,” Shannon said.

But taking care of the grandkids was something she was doing with her husband, Phil Bachelder. Bachelder, she described, as larger than life. But his protective instincts proved fatal in 2021 when he was trying to help a woman.

“That was him. Show up do what has to be done, especially when it comes to women and children,” she said. He was walking the woman to her car at Wild Horse Pass Casino when police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend popped out of the bed of a truck and started firing. He struck Phil while the woman got away. “It cost him his life,” she said.

After the shooting, the boy’s father was able to assist her financially in raising them until last month. “Their father passed away suddenly and unexpectedly,” she said.

Holly is trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids. The oldest is in first grade and the other three are in daycare. She has since started working as a caregiver. But with her husband’s accused killer going to trial in January, she can’t be at work and court at the same time. She’s worried about what Christmas will look like.

“I’m asking for the community’s help because this is a struggle. And I want them to be safe and happy and I don’t want them to have changes. They’ve had enough. Enough things have happened,” she said.

Shannon says she’s thankful for the help she’s received so far from friends and family. She’s hoping she can get enough to carry her through the trial until she can work more. If you’d like to help, she has a GoFundMe page set up.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.