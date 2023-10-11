Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona grandma raising four young boys after series of tragedies

Her husband was killed during a shooting at the Wild Horse Pass Casino, and the kids' father died unexpectedly.
By Angie Koehle
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At almost 62 years old, Holly Shannon has a lot to handle. She’s raising her four young grandsons on her own. They range in age from one to six years old. She’s had the youngest two since they were infants. “Getting up all night with a baby at my age every single night. It was a trial,” Shannon said.

But taking care of the grandkids was something she was doing with her husband, Phil Bachelder. Bachelder, she described, as larger than life. But his protective instincts proved fatal in 2021 when he was trying to help a woman.

“That was him. Show up do what has to be done, especially when it comes to women and children,” she said. He was walking the woman to her car at Wild Horse Pass Casino when police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend popped out of the bed of a truck and started firing. He struck Phil while the woman got away. “It cost him his life,” she said.

After the shooting, the boy’s father was able to assist her financially in raising them until last month. “Their father passed away suddenly and unexpectedly,” she said.

Holly is trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids. The oldest is in first grade and the other three are in daycare. She has since started working as a caregiver. But with her husband’s accused killer going to trial in January, she can’t be at work and court at the same time. She’s worried about what Christmas will look like.

“I’m asking for the community’s help because this is a struggle. And I want them to be safe and happy and I don’t want them to have changes. They’ve had enough. Enough things have happened,” she said.

Shannon says she’s thankful for the help she’s received so far from friends and family. She’s hoping she can get enough to carry her through the trial until she can work more. If you’d like to help, she has a GoFundMe page set up.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

A Chandler woman is set to testify at Wednesday's hearing in hopes of getting dozens of dogs...
Chandler woman gets ready to testify to get her dogs back
Her husband was killed during a shooting at the Wild Horse Pass Casino, and the kids' father...
Arizona grandma raising grandkids after series tragedies
Robert Tintinger is relieved after On Your Side was able to make a $40K solar loan go away...
Goodyear homeowner released from $40,000 solar loan
New data shows a high number of Hispanic students not staying enrolled in college but NAU Yuma...
NAU Yuma offering resources to keep Hispanic students enrolled