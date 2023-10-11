Your Life
2 Arizona women named top 500 caregivers in U.S. also highlights shortage

Both women were chosen for their compassion and dedication, so thank you, ladies, for going above and beyond and doing Something Good.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When we can no longer take care of our aging, sick or disabled loved ones ourselves, home health care workers are crucial to Arizona families. So, it’s Something Good when we hear the Valley is home to two of the best home care workers in the country!

This is a prestigious acknowledgment that recognizes their commitment to their clients and their dedication to giving quality care. Both women were chosen for their compassion and dedication, so thank you, ladies, for going above and beyond and doing Something Good. Caring for others is clearly more than just a job to both Francisca and Enelida.

Right now, caregivers are greatly needed, especially here in Arizona. Joining Good Morning Arizona to talk more about the field and the need is Patricia Cordova of Home Assist.

“It is a tremendous need right now, and we’re going to see that need continue to grow,” Cordova said. Watch the interview for more.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

