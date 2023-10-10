Tuesday is last day to register to vote in Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ballots will soon be sent out to a number of Maricopa County voters as residents decide whether to approve school overrides, municipal and school district bonds and budget increases.

Registered voters in six cities and about two dozen school districts will receive their ballots in the coming days. But if you’re not registered to vote, Tuesday, Oct. 10, is the last day to register to vote in this year’s jurisdictional elections. Find more information about the elections below.

What deadlines do I need to know about?

Again, Tuesday, Oct. 10, is the final day to register to vote as the county is expected to start mailing ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Drop box locations will also be available for voters. On Oct. 30, you can replace your mail-in ballot with in-person voting and on Oct. 31, it will be the last day to postmark and mail back your ballot. And of course, election day is on Nov. 7.

If you damage or lose your ballot, you can request a replacement by calling (602) 506-1511 or by emailing EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov by Oct. 27. Voters can also request a replacement ballot at any open voting location until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Click/tap here for voting locations.

Where can I register to vote?

The Maricopa County Elections website makes it easy for eligible voters to register online. You must be a U.S. citizen, an Arizona resident and be 18 years or older by election day. In Arizona, you cannot register if you’ve been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored. First-time convicts have their voting privileges restored about sentencing and (if applicable) restitution payment. You cannot vote if a judge has ruled you are incapacitated.

What school districts have questions in next month’s election?

Agua Fria Union High School District, No.216 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Alhambra Elementary School District, No. 68 - Site Sale - PAMPHLET

Avondale Elementary School District, No. 44 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Deer Valley Unified School District, No. 97 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Fountain Hills Unified School District, No. 98 - Bond & Site Sale - PAMPHLET

Fowler Elementary School District, No. 45 - Override - PAMPHLET

Gila Bend Unified School District, No. 24 - Override - PAMPHLET

Gilbert Unified School District, No. 41 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Glendale Elementary School District, No. 40 - Bond, Override, Site Sale, District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Kyrene Elementary School District, No. 28 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Liberty Elementary School District, No. 25 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Litchfield Elementary School District, No. 79 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Littleton Elementary School District, No. 65 - Override - PAMPHLET

Madison Elementary School District, No. 38 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Mesa Unified School District, No. 4 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Osborn Elementary School District, No. 8 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Paradise Valley Unified School District, No. 69 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Pendergast Elementary School District, No. 92 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Phoenix Union High School District, No. 210 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Queen Creek Unified School District, No. 95 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Scottsdale Unified School District, No. 48 - Override - PAMPHLET

