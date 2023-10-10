Tempe mayor outlines future of community landmark Shalimar Golf Course

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe Mayor Corey Woods on Monday answered questions and tried to dispel rumors regarding the decades-old Shalimar Golf Course. He spoke at the course’s clubhouse to a room full of people near Loop 101 and Southern Avenue. The privately owned golf course has been at the center of rumors that it’ll be sold and turned into housing. Woods told the group that the 44-acre property is currently zoned for only nine dwellings per acre if it were to be turned into a housing development. Woods said there are no plans to change the zone right now. There has been speculation it’ll be replaced with moderate-density housing.

Somebody in the audience asked if the city would consider buying it, but Woods said that it would cost the city about $21 million, cash Tempe doesn’t have. “In this situation, if we were to spend that kind of money and keep it the way it is, we would lose so much. We just don’t have that kind of money (lying) around. That’s just the challenge,” Woods said.

Woods speculated that if someone did buy the golf course and the zoning stayed the same, it would either say a golf course or the developer would only build four or five $1 million homes to get a profit. Woods added that he doesn’t support a rezoning for moderate-density housing.

The nine-hole course opened in 1961, and there have been two efforts for developers to buy it. Once was in 1979, which led to the Arizona Court of Appeals ruling in the 1980s that it had to remain a golf course until 2025. There was another attempt in 2005, but because residents showed strong support for the golf course, it never went anywhere, according to the Shalimar Association.

