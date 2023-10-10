Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Serious crash closes portion of Pinnacle Peak Road near Phoenix/Scottsdale border

Video from the scene showed a car veered off the roadway into some trees in a field near the...
Video from the scene showed a car veered off the roadway into some trees in a field near the intersection.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A serious wreck has closed the intersection of Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale road on the Phoenix/Scottsdale border Tuesday morning. The westbound lanes of Pinnacle Peak are also closed in the area.

Multiple agencies responded to an injury crash around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection, where authorities confirmed that at least one person was seriously hurt. However, no other information has been released. Video from the scene showed a car veered off the roadway into some trees in a field near the intersection.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

This delicious destination is near the site oft he old Paradise Valley mall.
‘The Mexicano’ in Phoenix delivers great flavor with great happy hour prices
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation...
Tuesday is last day to register to vote in Maricopa County jurisdictional elections
Check out this delicious destination near the site of the old Paradise Valley Mall.
The Mexicano offers a long list of happy hour deals in Phoenix
Mesa Fire & Medical will hold a class on distracted driving designed for teens on Monday, Oct....
Mesa firefighters holding free distracted driving class for teens