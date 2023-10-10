Your Life
Rula Bula pub owner teams up to open pop-up experience at Mountain America Stadium

.
.The popular Irish pub closed in 2021 but current and former Sundevils have a chance to relive the memories.(.Arizona State University)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Take a trip down memory lane, Sun Devils! If you remember the Irish pub known as “Rula Bula” along Mill Avenue, now’s your chance to get nostalgic.

The bar was once a staple among Arizona State students, open for more than two decades and known for the “Perfect Pint,” selling more Guinness than any other pub or restaurant in the state. It ultimately closed in 2021, but next month, you can relive it one more time. From Nov. 10 to 16, you can experience the whole shebang.

“The original bar, art, decor and signage from Rúla Búla Irish Pub will be combined for a pop-up pub experience where guests can pull up a seat and relive the memories of the original pub,” a Mountain America stadium spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

“Rúla Búla was a one-of-a-kind experience, and this pop-up pub will be, too! We are so grateful to be working with the original owner to give this memory a chance to live again,” said the Director of ASU 365 Community Unit, Henry Terrazas. ASU 365 teamed up with pub owner Steve Gournas to make the magic happen.

“When you come to Rúla Búla, you are part of a community,” said Founder Steve Goumas. He’s working on bringing all the memorabilia from the storage locker to the stadium.

The experience is free to attend, but reservations are recommended as limited walk-up spots will be available daily. Click/tap here to learn more.

