Rock band Tool announces new tour, stopping in Phoenix in early 2024

Tool announced a U.S. tour and will stop in Phoenix in February 2024.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a weekend headlining Aftershock in Sacramento and the Power Trip festival in Indio, Calif., alternative metal band Tool announced a new round of tour dates in the U.S. Tuesday morning, which includes a stop here in Phoenix.

Doors open at Footprint Center at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, and tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. However, fans who have a TOOL Army membership can buy tickets early, starting Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. until Oct. 12, 10 p.m. Along with general tickets, limited VIP packages will also go on sale. What the packages may include, as well as the price, will vary by show. You can go to the band’s website to learn more about its VIP program.

Tool was formed in 1990 in Los Angeles and originally included guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, bassist Paul D’Amour and vocalist Maynard James Keenan. Since 1995, Justin Chancler has been the band’s bassist. Keenan should be a familiar face for Arizona, as he’s been a longtime resident of Jerome and part owner of Merkijn Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars.

The band’s most recent album, “Fear Inoculum,” in 2019, was critically acclaimed and the band scheduled a tour in promotion, but the pandemic in 2020 stopped all concerts in the country. In 2022, the band started touring to finish up the Fear Inoculum tour.

Opening for Tool throughout the tour will be Massachusetts rock band Elder. For more information on the tour, you can go to Toolband.com.

