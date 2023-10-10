Remains identified 41 years after being found in desert near Kingman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four decades after human remains were discovered in a desert area of Mohave County, investigators have finally learned the man’s identity. The remains have been identified as Virgil R. Renner of Humboldt County, Calif.

In September 1982, citizens reported finding human remains in a desert area near Hackberry Road outside of Kingman. At the scene, deputies recovered personal items such as a plastic hair comb, a can opener, fingernail clippers and a toothbrush. Clothing was also found, including a tattered short-sleeve shirt, parts of a leather belt and denim pants as well as an argyle sock.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Tucson, where an autopsy determined they belonged to a White male who was at least 55 years old. Investigators believe he died sometime between 1979 and 1981 but were unable to determine his cause of death or his identity.

The remains were transported from Tucson back to Mohave County in 2020. Then in February of this year, the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reached out to Othram, a Texas-based company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy. There, scientists were able to develop a DNA profile of the remains and identify distant relatives of the man. From there, SIU detectives were able to determine Renner’s identity.

Investigators learned that Renner was born in California in 1910. He had a brother and sister, now long deceased, but he never married or had children. Detectives also learned he left California in the early 1970s to search for gold in Nevada, but it’s unknown how or why he ended up in Arizona.

Othram has helped identify remains in cold cases across the country and in Arizona. In August, True Crime Arizona traveled to its headquarters near Houston for a closer look at its DNA lab. See more here.

Related stories:

SIU HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED- HACKBERRY On September 9, 1982, citizens out in the rural desert around Hackberry Road... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.