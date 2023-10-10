Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Remains identified 41 years after being found in desert near Kingman

Remains were found in a desert area just outside of Kingman in September 1982.
Remains were found in a desert area just outside of Kingman in September 1982.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Four decades after human remains were discovered in a desert area of Mohave County, investigators have finally learned the man’s identity. The remains have been identified as Virgil R. Renner of Humboldt County, Calif.

In September 1982, citizens reported finding human remains in a desert area near Hackberry Road outside of Kingman. At the scene, deputies recovered personal items such as a plastic hair comb, a can opener, fingernail clippers and a toothbrush. Clothing was also found, including a tattered short-sleeve shirt, parts of a leather belt and denim pants as well as an argyle sock.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Tucson, where an autopsy determined they belonged to a White male who was at least 55 years old. Investigators believe he died sometime between 1979 and 1981 but were unable to determine his cause of death or his identity.

The remains were transported from Tucson back to Mohave County in 2020. Then in February of this year, the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reached out to Othram, a Texas-based company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy. There, scientists were able to develop a DNA profile of the remains and identify distant relatives of the man. From there, SIU detectives were able to determine Renner’s identity.

Investigators learned that Renner was born in California in 1910. He had a brother and sister, now long deceased, but he never married or had children. Detectives also learned he left California in the early 1970s to search for gold in Nevada, but it’s unknown how or why he ended up in Arizona.

Othram has helped identify remains in cold cases across the country and in Arizona. In August, True Crime Arizona traveled to its headquarters near Houston for a closer look at its DNA lab. See more here.

Related stories:

SIU HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED- HACKBERRY On September 9, 1982, citizens out in the rural desert around Hackberry Road...

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

9 lucky players took home Powerball wins in the past week.
Arizona Lottery announces 9 big Powerball wins as jackpot nears $1.75 billion
Tool announced a U.S. tour and will stop in Phoenix in February 2024.
Rock band Tool announces new tour, stopping in Phoenix in early 2024
.The popular Irish pub closed in 2021 but current and former Sundevils have a chance to relive...
Rula Bula pub owner teams up to open pop-up experience at Mountain America Stadium
Video from the scene showed a car veered off the roadway into some trees in a field near the...
Pinnacle Peak Road reopens after serious crash near Phoenix/Scottsdale border