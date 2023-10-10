Your Life
Phoenix father worries for daughter in Israel as Hamas attacks continue

A Valley man was FaceTiming his daughter when he heard war siren started to blare in Israel.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family says the conflict is hitting close to home. A Phoenix man says his daughter lives in Israel and was facetiming her when the sirens started blaring.

Amir Glogau has lived in Phoenix since 2011. He has two daughters in the U.S., but his eldest lives in Rehovot, Israel. Rehovot itself was the target of several Hamas airstrike attacks.

Amir was on the phone with his daughter, Shir, as missiles hit the city. For Amir and his daughter, the initial attack came as a surprise. But as the war rages on, the fear and prolonged trauma intensifies.

Amir says he wants to see peace in the region. He also wants people to know that Hamas is a terrorist group. He says this is not a reflection of the values of Israeli or Palestinian citizens; this is not military against another military. The hardest part, he says, is seeing innocent civilians slaughtered in their homes.

On Monday night, his local congregation prayed to honor the lives lost and those still missing.

“My eldest daughter is in Rehovot. They have been bombarded by rockets and have been recommended to stay home during the attack. And we are on Facetime with her, and all the sudden we hear a siren in the background. She says, ‘Oh wait I need to get to the shelter’” said Amir. “She says, ‘I want to be home. This is my home. I don’t want to go’ and the idea of being terrorized just to leave her house, we have a hard time understanding,” he said.

If you are wondering how to support local Israelis during this crisis best, Amir says educating yourself on the issues is the first step. He also encourages community members to offer support by listening to stories and joining in prayer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

