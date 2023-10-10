More wind and cooler temps expected for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with a low of 75 degrees. This afternoon, we will see a high of 98 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure that has warmed things will slowly be replaced by a low-pressure system that brings rain and cooler temps to the Pacific Northwest. This low will cool things down here in the Valley, and we will see the winds pick up as well.

Over the weekend, we will notice temperatures warm up again well above average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer weather will be with us to start the work week next week.

