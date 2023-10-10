Your Life
‘The Mexicano’ in Phoenix delivers great flavor with great happy hour prices

If you stop by on Tuesday, the prices are even better, with tacos coming in at only $1.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our happy hour series takes us to the Mexicano! This Joey Maggiore restaurant has some killer deals and some great flavor. Their happy hour is every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During happy hour you can get the classic Arizona favorite, the Sonoran Dog for $8. It comes with an all-beef hot dog, bacon, pinto beans, avocado salsa, crema fresca, pico and queso fresco. Their tacos come in at $2 with your choice of chicken tinga, al pastor or crispy potato. The birria nachos are awesome with chile-braised beef, beans, chipotle cheese sauce, Mexican cheese blend, cilantro, jalapeño, poblano cream and crema fresca for $10. If you stop by on Tuesday, the prices are even better, with tacos coming in at only $1. And the Happy Hour drink menu is awesome, too, with many deals everyday they are open.

