‘The Mexicano’ in Phoenix delivers great flavor with great happy hour prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our happy hour series takes us to the Mexicano! This Joey Maggiore restaurant has some killer deals and some great flavor. Their happy hour is every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During happy hour you can get the classic Arizona favorite, the Sonoran Dog for $8. It comes with an all-beef hot dog, bacon, pinto beans, avocado salsa, crema fresca, pico and queso fresco. Their tacos come in at $2 with your choice of chicken tinga, al pastor or crispy potato. The birria nachos are awesome with chile-braised beef, beans, chipotle cheese sauce, Mexican cheese blend, cilantro, jalapeño, poblano cream and crema fresca for $10. If you stop by on Tuesday, the prices are even better, with tacos coming in at only $1. And the Happy Hour drink menu is awesome, too, with many deals everyday they are open.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.