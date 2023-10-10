Mesa seniors say significant rent increases force them to move from their forever home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some people living in a senior community in Mesa said they are being priced out of their homes due to a significant rent increase, nearing a thousand dollars more per month in some cases. In Arizona, no laws prevent rent increases, and the company that manages the property told Arizona’s Family they are simply matching market value.

Arizona’s Family spoke with someone from Allegiant Healthcare on the phone, and they said the company has owned Springdale Village in Mesa since 2016, and the rent has not increased at the independent living facility in those seven years. But now, due to inflation and rising costs, they said they have no choice but to raise the rent.

But for seniors living there on a fixed income, they said that doesn’t make any of this any easier. Moving can be stressful. It’s something Jackie Sidbeck didn’t expect to ever do again.

“Yeah, at 86, where do you want to go for Heaven’s sake,” she said. Sidbeck has lived at Springdale Village in Mesa for 14 years, but now her daughter is helping her pack so she can come live with family. “I don’t like having to be that dependent. I have valued my independence that I’ve had here,” said Sidbeck.

She feels she’s now being forced out of the senior community due to a rent increase, which she said is almost double what she is paying now. “It’s going from $1,545 up to $2,700. No, I can’t do that,” she said.

She’s not the only one. 75-year-old Sherry Groves has called her Springdale Village apartment home for 13 years. “We thought we’d be here forever,” she said through tears.

Groves shared with Arizona’s Family a notice one of her neighbors received a few days ago. For one particular unit, if a new 12-month lease is signed, rent will increase 92% over six months. The first increase of nearly $480 starts on Nov. 1, 2023, and an additional increase of that same amount will happen again on May 1, 2024. Groves said that is not affordable for those on a fixed income. “Everybody’s on social security,” said Groves.

Groves and Sidbeck said they are frustrated with how property management has handled communication surrounding this rent increase. “If you ask a question, you kind of get a runaround,” said Groves.

Groves said over the years, she’s paid extra for a meal plan that included food, housekeeping, and covered the electric bill. But she said those perks are going away. “As of Nov. 1, this particular building has 32 apartments in it. There will four people in this whole building,” said Groves.

To them, the independent living facility has gone downhill in recent years due to poor upkeep and decreased services. Groves found somewhere less expensive to go. “You have to choose, do I want to stay here and cancel my insurance?” said Groves.

But they said the hardest part is moving away from each other. “Breaking up friendships,” said Groves. “It’s the saddest thing in the world to have to leave these people,” said Sidbeck.

Allegiant Healthcare said they are working with each resident on a case-by-case basis to try to do right by everyone while still running a profitable business.

Arizona’s Family contacted several local agencies to see what resources may be available for seniors in a situation like this. The Arizona Department of Economic Security encourages these people to contact the Area Agency on Aging Region One. Individuals can call the Senior Help Line at (602) 264-HELP (4357) or (888) 783-7500.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.