Mesa firefighters holding free distracted driving class for teens

Mesa Fire & Medical will hold a distracted driving class for teens on Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Go to my.mesaaz.gov/45h17QH for more information and to sign up.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that car crashes are the leading cause of death for American teenagers? That’s why Mesa Fire & Medical is holding a class to help teens be safe on the roads, and that class is free! This is Something Good.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that every day, about eight teens die in a crash, and hundreds more are hurt. We know crashes are preventable, and on Monday, Oct. 23, Mesa firefighters, in partnership with Banner Health, will hold a teen distracted driving class.

They’ll share common mistakes that lead to crashes, and teens will learn the harsh, realistic consequences of distracted driving. They’ll see what first responders see at the crash scene, and there’ll also be plenty of hands-on activities during this engaging learning experience.

Mesa Fire says the class is geared toward teens at all driving stages — including those thinking about getting their permit, those learning to drive and new drivers on the road. Space is limited for this free class, so you’re encouraged to sign up as soon as you can.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

