‘Love Locks’ trend is dangerous for wildlife, Grand Canyon officials say

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scroll for a few minutes on TikTok or Instagram, and you’ve undoubtedly seen the popular “lock locks” trend where lovers attach padlocks to fencing as a symbol of their commitment to one another. While the idea is cute and sentimental, Grand Canyon National Park officials say it’s not just littering; it’s dangerous for the wildlife itself.

The park posted on its Facebook page that people will often throw their padlock keys into the canyon. As such, creatures like condors will see the shiny things and eat them, but they’ll get sick and have the metal lodged in their digestive tract. Officials explained that, in one instance, the bird needed surgery. Other animals are at risk of dying if they eat other objects thrown from the rim, which also includes coins.

“Do your part to not contribute to these bad habits and inform others of what can happen to the wildlife if these behaviors continue,” the Grand Canyon post read.

Forest rangers with the Grand Canyon National Park explained what happened to one bird who ate a padlock key.

Love is strong, but it is not as strong as our bolt cutters. Padlocks left behind on fencing are called Love Locks.... Posted by Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.