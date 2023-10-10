Israelis in Arizona coming together to support war efforts against Hamas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, Jewish communities are organizing events to help raise support for Israel. As the war against Hamas continues, they feel a wide range of emotions: shock, fear, and sadness. But they also say now more than ever, it’s important to be resilient when doing whatever it takes to defeat Hamas.

“The one solution to it, the only solution to it, is to finish the problem,” Arizona resident Nachum Erlich said. Erlich has lived in Arizona for 18 years. He’s a U.S. citizen but was born in Israel and says it will always be home. A home that is now under attack by Hamas. “Israel is not used to an enemy and meeting us at our homes,” Erlich said.

As the situation in Israel continues to change, Erlich says he’s been in constant contact with other people in the Valley, sharing information on where family members could be while organizing donations for first responders fighting Hamas. “We focus on trying to help them with everything,” Erlich said. “Clothes, food, and other needs that we have.”

Valley Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz says in addition to the need for doctors, blood, and safety equipment like helmets, those here need to make sure the last three days in Israel don’t stop previous progress both abroad and in Arizona Middle Eastern communities. “To not demonize Muslims, not demonize Jews, and just have the facts as to what’s happening in the situation,” Yanklowitz said.

Israeli Southwest Regional Consul General Israel Bachar oversees Arizona, Southern California and other areas and sees Hamas’ involvement in Israel as similar to previous terrorist acts done by groups like ISIS. “In the end of the day, the good prevails,” Bachar said. “We’re not going to let those extreme elements change our life or change our belief system.”

Bachar says support from Arizonans has been much appreciated as Israel fights against Hamas forces in the country. “They are calling me on my cellphone all day long, to my aides, just to want to contribute,” Bachar said. “To help, to pray, to send money.”

Moving forward, Rabbi Yanklowitz expects war efforts against Hamas to last for a while. His message in the meantime? “Our message to Israelis is that the global Jewish community is with you. Our message to Palestinians is that the Jews want peace with you,” Yanklowitz said. “And we want to build those bridges.”

Here are some local and national websites for those who would like to donate to support Israel moving forward.

