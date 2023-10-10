Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Israelis in Arizona coming together to support war efforts against Hamas

They say now more than ever, it’s important to be resilient when doing whatever it takes to defeat Hamas.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, Jewish communities are organizing events to help raise support for Israel. As the war against Hamas continues, they feel a wide range of emotions: shock, fear, and sadness. But they also say now more than ever, it’s important to be resilient when doing whatever it takes to defeat Hamas.

“The one solution to it, the only solution to it, is to finish the problem,” Arizona resident Nachum Erlich said. Erlich has lived in Arizona for 18 years. He’s a U.S. citizen but was born in Israel and says it will always be home. A home that is now under attack by Hamas. “Israel is not used to an enemy and meeting us at our homes,” Erlich said.

As the situation in Israel continues to change, Erlich says he’s been in constant contact with other people in the Valley, sharing information on where family members could be while organizing donations for first responders fighting Hamas. “We focus on trying to help them with everything,” Erlich said. “Clothes, food, and other needs that we have.”

Valley Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz says in addition to the need for doctors, blood, and safety equipment like helmets, those here need to make sure the last three days in Israel don’t stop previous progress both abroad and in Arizona Middle Eastern communities. “To not demonize Muslims, not demonize Jews, and just have the facts as to what’s happening in the situation,” Yanklowitz said.

Israeli Southwest Regional Consul General Israel Bachar oversees Arizona, Southern California and other areas and sees Hamas’ involvement in Israel as similar to previous terrorist acts done by groups like ISIS. “In the end of the day, the good prevails,” Bachar said. “We’re not going to let those extreme elements change our life or change our belief system.”

Bachar says support from Arizonans has been much appreciated as Israel fights against Hamas forces in the country. “They are calling me on my cellphone all day long, to my aides, just to want to contribute,” Bachar said. “To help, to pray, to send money.”

Moving forward, Rabbi Yanklowitz expects war efforts against Hamas to last for a while. His message in the meantime? “Our message to Israelis is that the global Jewish community is with you. Our message to Palestinians is that the Jews want peace with you,” Yanklowitz said. “And we want to build those bridges.”

Here are some local and national websites for those who would like to donate to support Israel moving forward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

Electric car owners love their vehicles but the lack of reliable charging stations in rural...
Lack of EV charging stations in Arizona makes road trips difficult
They say now more than ever, it’s important to be resilient when doing whatever it takes to...
Arizonans standing in solidarity with Israel
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his...
Arizona Diamondbacks start hot again, take Game 2 against the Dodgers
People living at a Mesa senior community say they have to leave because of a 92% rent increase...
Seniors at Mesa community priced out by rent increase