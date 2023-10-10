Goodyear homeowner released from $40,000 solar loan

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Robert Tintinger can breathe a sigh of relief after On Your Side made a $40,000 bill go away. “I feel great about it,” he said. “And I’m glad they (company) came to their senses. On Your Side is great. I mean, it’s a great service you do.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Robert explained how he was considering going solar. But he only wanted to do it if the solar panels could be installed not on his roof but in his backyard. “The salesman came to the door and said, ‘Oh yea, we can do a ground-mount on your backyard because your backyard is facing in the right direction.”

The company Robert hired was called Freedom Forever Solar. However, when installation got closer, Robert says Freedom Forever insisted on mounting the panels on his roof. So, Robert pulled the plug and decided not to go through with solar.

But, 12 months later, a finance company recently sent Robert a bill for almost $40,000 for solar panels he didn’t want and never received. “How does it feel having a $40,000 loan hanging over your head and you don’t have anything?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. Robert replied, “It’s horrible!”

On Your Side got a hold of Freedom Forever Solar and asked that they look into Robert’s problem. Once they did, the company emailed me saying, “Mr. Tintinger’s loan has fully been canceled. They went on to say, “We also assured Mr. Tintinger that he will not be responsible for any payment.”

Robert says he couldn’t be happier and says he owes it all to On Your Side for getting rid of his $40,000 nightmare. “Before I contacted On Your side, I was getting the runaround. And after I contacted you, they were calling me back.”

In a follow-up email to On Your Side, the company claims Robert failed to properly cancel the solar project. Regardless, Robert is happy and says Freedom Forever Solar told him they will further investigate the issue to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.