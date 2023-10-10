First female FBI agent ever in behavioral science unit reflects on serial killer, terrorism cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, the first female FBI agent in the Behavioral Science Unit at Quantico shares experiences never heard before.

Jana Monroe sat down with Briana Whitney in a special edition of True Crime Arizona. She opens up about what went on behind the scenes with America’s most infamous serial killers, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and breaking barriers to rise in the ranks of a male-dominated industry.

The way women change history? Respectfully, they don’t take no for an answer. Jana Monroe was one of them. “If they don’t offer you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. That was me,” Monroe said.

She began as a probation officer for a California agency, climbing her way up in the police department to working juvenile cases. But she knew her calling went far beyond that. “I just felt I could and should be doing more, and I had always been interested in the FBI,” Monroe said.

She told her boss she was going to apply. “He said, ‘Nah, nah, nah, I bet you $15 bucks you’re not going to get into the FBI,” she said. Fortune favors the bold. “When I actually was selected and got a class date for it, he knew he owed me the money, but instead of just handing me $15, which I thought was great, he laminated it on a plaque,” said Monroe.

But her dogged demeanor and undeniable intelligence led to the most meaningful role she ever had in the FBI: the first female agent in the Behavioral Science Unit at Quantico.

“How do you analyze the behavior of a serial killer?” asked True Crime Arizona reporter Briana Whitney. “What you’re talking about is offender traits and characteristics, which is often called offender profiling,” said Monroe. “Most of them are not going to accept any accountability. It was amazing how you could see some of the evil, diabolical things they did, and they would say you think this is bad? You should see what so and so did. Have you talked to so and so in the other cell over there? You should see what he did.”

Before he was executed, she and her partner spent hours analyzing conversations with Ted Bundy in the 1980s. “He was probably one of the most prolific serial killers,” said Monroe. He had dozens of victims, both dead and alive. “We thought at one point there could be 100,” said Monroe.

Ted Bundy tried to manipulate the FBI like he manipulated his victims. “Each year he would tell you a victim and where they were buried, for another year stay of execution. That way he would avoid the death penalty, right? That way, it would be life in prison. Well, they don’t make deals with serial killers, thank goodness,” said Monroe. “The way that I would analyze him, he was the most frightening because he seemed the most normal.”

Monroe said Bundy didn’t operate like most killers. “He would select the body disposal site before he selected his victim,” said Monroe. “Where would they not find the body in time for decomposition to set in so you couldn’t identify it as much?”

“So, he almost worked backward?” asked Whitney. “Yes,” nodded Monroe. Ted Bundy may have been the most calculated, but Monroe’s work would continue to be one of the most disturbing serial killers to ever live.

Jeffrey Dahmer is known to have killed 17 men between the late 70s and early 90s before he was caught - having sex with their corpses, dismembering them, and then keeping different body parts.

In 1994, Monroe would be face-to-face in prison with the convicted cannibal. “I had an appointment to go interview him after he had been apprehended and sitting in prison, but unfortunately, he was killed a few days prior to my interview date,” said Monroe.

“What were you planning on asking Jeffrey Dahmer?” asked Whitney. “I had a whole host of questions for him,” said Monroe. “I had been told that he started having these feelings, these sexual feelings as an early teen, but he was more excited by dead bodies. And would fantasize about men, so I was going to see if he could identify when that happened and when he thought he started acting on it, and did he have a similar feeling for females.”

Monroe’s position ended up being a delicate balance of using her compassion and emotion to her advantage while being able to compartmentalize that to get through the horror of some of these events.

While she was working in Denver at the time, the 9/11 terrorist attacks required her to travel to Las Vegas. “All 19 hijackers had been identified as being in that area, and that’s where we thought the planning was going on,” said Monroe.

As devastation in New York and Virginia paralyzed the country in fear, Monroe wasted no time in Sin City. “Then the hotels were very cooperative in working with us and looking at the manifests of where certain people had been at certain times,” she said.

“So, you could basically piece together their whereabouts right before this happened?” asked Whitney. “Correct,” said Monroe. “Trying to ascertain and understand the mindset and okay, so they’re in Las Vegas because are they making Las Vegas the next target?” she said.

“Were there plans you found?” asked Whitney. “There were indications Las Vegas could have been one of the targets,” Monroe said. The 9/11 investigation didn’t stop when Monroe left Vegas. She would become a special agent in charge of the Phoenix FBI office, working with agent Ken Williams, who wrote the ‘Phoenix Memo’ less than two months before 9/11 happened, trying to warn headquarters about a startling situation with students from abroad attending American flight schools. “There were these people that were learning to fly, but none of them wanted to learn how to land. And he thought that was very odd,” said Monroe.

“So, had anybody acted on the Phoenix Memo sooner, do you think there was a chance 9/11 could have been prevented?” asked Whitney. “You know, that’s a trillion-dollar question. Um, I would certainly not answer that only because when you’re looking in your lens hindsight, everything seems so clear,” Monroe said.

That idea paralleled her personal emotions, reflecting on a decades-long career that quite literally was like something out of a movie. “I hadn’t realized I had suppressed some of those things,” said Monroe.

She’s always been one with words, but not usually in the form of pen to paper. It was something different for her - writing a book about it all. “This book, I really wanted to dedicate it to those hearts of darkness. To the too many victims and their families,” she said.

And that’s just it. Monroe found her own way to get to the heart of those she worked with – families, killers, suspects, and victims, and she did it her way. “And I think by keeping that genuineness in your personality, it’s going to spill over into your work,” said Monroe.

“You didn’t have to change who you were to find success in an industry like that. You just had to jump over some barriers first,” said Whitney. “Yes. I jumped over some barriers with my 4-inch heels!” Monroe laughed. Her new book, “Hearts of Darkness,” is available on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.