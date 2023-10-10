Your Life
Construction to widen, improve State Route 347 begins in Maricopa

Traffic restrictions for the project will start the week of Oct. 16.
Traffic restrictions for the project will start the week of Oct. 16.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new road project is underway to help alleviate traffic on a busy Pinal County highway. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the city of Maricopa have partnered to start the project on State Route 347 in Maricopa, which will widen an intersection and add another northbound lane. ADOT says the project will help reduce traffic congestion and travel times.

The $7.3 million project began on Monday and will continue into the summer of 2024. Traffic restrictions for the project will start the week of Oct. 16. Some of the highway improvements the construction project will make include:

  • Adding a third northbound lane on 1.3 miles of SR 347 from State Route 238 (or the Smith-Enke Road) to the north of the city limits
  • Widening the SR 347 and Lakeview Drive intersection and reconstructing the paved median
  • Adding a northbound acceleration lane for traffic moving onto northbound SR 347 from westbound Lakeview Drive
  • Adding curb and gutter along the east side of SR 347 from north of SR 238 to Lakeview Drive
  • Repairing pavement in the project area

ADOT says that most of the construction will occur during the day from Monday through Friday, and some overnight work may happen if needed. There will be access to businesses and neighborhoods throughout the project. Click here for more information.

