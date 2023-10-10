City of Apache Junction purchases rodeo land for $1.4 million

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In the East Valley, the City of Apache Junction is getting a new lease on life. For nearly four decades, the city has been leasing the 20 acres of land that host its annual Lost Dutchman Rodeo. But recently, the city got the green light to buy it from the government for $1.4 million.

“It’s opening huge doors for us,” said Mayor Chip Wilson. The city says the money to purchase this land was saved from its general funds, which comes from taxpayer money.

The hope is that this new purchase will bring more opportunities to the city. “We were able to do so much here, but we can’t have commercial or for-profit ventures on the leased land as part of the Recreation and Public Purchase Act. So we wanted to bring in more concerts and more rodeos that are not amateur rodeos,” said Liz Langenbach, the director for parks and recreation.

The city also hopes this will help bring more people to their city and generate more cash. “Our city is based on sales tax because we do not have property tax. So, therefore, the more sales we have inside the city helps our community as well,” Mayor Wilson said.

