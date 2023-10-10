Your Life
Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve after knee injury vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes the reach of Cincinnati Bengals...
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes the reach of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed leading rusher James Conner on injured reserve on Tuesday following a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

It’s another blow for the Cardinals (1-4), who already are missing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker because of injuries. Conner currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 364 yards rushing and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

By rule, Conner must miss at least the next four games.

The 28-year-old Conner appeared to get hurt near the end of the first half on Sunday. He tried to return, jogging up and down on the sideline in full uniform, but didn’t play another snap.

Conner’s injury likely means more time for rookie Emari Demercado, who ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the second half. It was Demercado’s first NFL touchdown. The team also claimed running back Tony Jones Jr., who was released by the Saints.

Jones ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints’ first four games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

