Breezy and warm today across Arizona; cooler temps incoming

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 10/10/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Temperatures will gradually cool over the next few days across Arizona as a trough of low pressure continues to sweep through our area. Today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees in the Valley, which is about six degrees above normal for this time of year for Phoenix. Tomorrow, we’ll fall just shy of 100 again before much cooler air moves in for Thursday and Friday.

Look for highs only topping out near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. A building ridge of high pressure will bring the Valley back to the mid 90s Saturday and the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Expect breezy conditions across the state today with low pressure moving by to our north. Southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour could gust to 25 miles per hour in the Valley. Even stronger winds are on tap for today and tomorrow in the high country. Light winds return, along with cooler temperatures, starting Thursday.

