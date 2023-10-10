Arizona police department warns of scam targeting owners of missing pets

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Flagstaff Police Department issued a new warning on Tuesday about crooks preying on the emotions of missing pet owners. The department posted on social media about a lost pet scam. Scammers look for social media posts about missing dogs or cats and call the owners. They pretend to be with animal control or the Arizona Humane Society and tell the owners they have found their pets hurt. The suspects then tell the owners they need a certain amount of money for their pet’s medical bills.

Flagstaff police remind people that anyone with animal control or the Humane Society will never ask for money to get their pets back. They would just tell the pet owners where their animals are.

The Flagstaff Police Department would like to bring a new scam to the public's attention. Someone is finding lost pet... Posted by Flagstaff Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.