Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona, have you wondered if early holiday sales are the real deal?

While there are plenty of great deals available online for a limited time -- don't be fooled by the "savings" shown. On Your Side's Susan Campbell reports.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cue the holiday music because it’s time to start shopping for the holidays — at least, that’s what retailers want you to think.

Target just wrapped up its first big sale of the season, and this week, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are promising huge holiday savings. “Retailers also know that people are on tight budgets and may not spend as much,” said money-saving mom Andrea Woroch. “Therefore, if they offer more sales, they get you shopping more often. Then they have an opportunity to get you to spend more over a few different sales holidays leading up to Christmas.”

One of those sales holidays is Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, which is happening Oct. 10 and 11. “Here’s the thing: Amazon wants you to think you’re getting even bigger discounts, but in reality, they look similar to the sales I saw in July,” Woroch said.

For many shoppers, it’s still worth scouring the sales as long as you have a plan and a budget. “The best deals available during Amazon Prime Day — whether it’s Prime Big Deals Day or Prime Day the summer — is on their own Prime products, so their own suite of products like smart home devices, Blink video cameras, Ring doorbell. You’re also seeing deals on the Echo Show devices, Fire tablets, Fire TVs.”

To make sure you’re actually getting the lowest price of the season, use a price comparison tool like camelcamelcamel, Honey, or Priceblink. “These tools will tell you if the price you’re eying on Prime Big Deal Days — or on of Walmart’s or Best Buy’s — sale is, in fact, the lowest selling price,” Woroch said. “If it was on sale a month or two before, then that would be the red flag that it’s better to wait for Black Friday when you might see a bigger discount.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

While there are plenty of great deals available online for a limited time -- don't be fooled by...
What to know about Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days 2023
Arizona has several charging "deserts" where it's tough to get a charge for electric car drivers.
Arizona rural roads in need of electric vehicle charging stations
Electric car owners love their vehicles but the lack of reliable charging stations in rural...
Lack of EV charging stations in Arizona makes road trips difficult
Smart TVs are "smarter" and more affordable than ever so On Your Side looks at what you should...
Here's what you need to know when buying a smart TV