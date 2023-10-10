Arizona, have you wondered if early holiday sales are the real deal?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cue the holiday music because it’s time to start shopping for the holidays — at least, that’s what retailers want you to think.

Target just wrapped up its first big sale of the season, and this week, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are promising huge holiday savings. “Retailers also know that people are on tight budgets and may not spend as much,” said money-saving mom Andrea Woroch. “Therefore, if they offer more sales, they get you shopping more often. Then they have an opportunity to get you to spend more over a few different sales holidays leading up to Christmas.”

One of those sales holidays is Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, which is happening Oct. 10 and 11. “Here’s the thing: Amazon wants you to think you’re getting even bigger discounts, but in reality, they look similar to the sales I saw in July,” Woroch said.

For many shoppers, it’s still worth scouring the sales as long as you have a plan and a budget. “The best deals available during Amazon Prime Day — whether it’s Prime Big Deals Day or Prime Day the summer — is on their own Prime products, so their own suite of products like smart home devices, Blink video cameras, Ring doorbell. You’re also seeing deals on the Echo Show devices, Fire tablets, Fire TVs.”

To make sure you’re actually getting the lowest price of the season, use a price comparison tool like camelcamelcamel, Honey, or Priceblink. “These tools will tell you if the price you’re eying on Prime Big Deal Days — or on of Walmart’s or Best Buy’s — sale is, in fact, the lowest selling price,” Woroch said. “If it was on sale a month or two before, then that would be the red flag that it’s better to wait for Black Friday when you might see a bigger discount.”

