Arizona Diamondbacks start hot again, take Game 2 against the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got off to another strong start for an early lead and didn’t look back, taking Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They lead the series 2-0 with Game 3 back in Phoenix.

It was first inning déjà vu for the D-backs with the bats coming alive. After a Corbin Carroll walk, Ketel Marte and Tommy Pham hit singles. Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno both had sacrificed to give Arizona a 2-0 lead. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a single to drive in Pham for a 3-0 early lead.

J.D. Martinez, who was on the magical 2017 Diamondbacks team that made it to the NLDS, got the Dodgers on the board with a solo home run in the fourth.

Geraldo Perdomo tried to get a spark going after getting walked in the fourth, but he was caught stealing at second to end the inning.

Gallen ran into a little trouble in the fifth, with two men on and one out. But he forced Mookie Betts into a fielder’s choice and then struck out Freddie Freeman looking.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to deep left-center in the top of the sixth to put the lead back to three runs at 4-1.

Dodgers had more pressure on the Snakes at the bottom of the inning. Gallen was pulled after giving up two singles, and Andrew Saalfrank came in relief. Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández pinch hit for former Diamondback David Peralta and singled in a run, making it 4-2. James Outman then struck out swinging.

The Snakes’ start was similar to the first inning of Game 1. D-backs got off to a 6-0 start thanks in part to a Moreno three-run home run. By the middle of the second, it was 9-0 Arizona, on its way to an 11-2 route. Merrill Kelly, like Gallen, dominated as a starter in Game 1, going 6 1/3 innings giving up runs while striking out five.

