Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma farmers prepare for harvest as they face challenges

Yuma is the third-largest supplier of vegetables in the nation.
Yuma is the third-largest supplier of vegetables in the nation.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — October’s a busy time of year for Arizona farmers, especially those down in Yuma, as they get ready to harvest their crops. Yuma is the third-largest supplier of vegetables in the nation. “All these valleys are turning green,” said John Boelts.

He owns and operates Desert Premium Farms. He has fields across Yuma County. In Dome Valley, he has a field of honeydew that will be ready for harvest in a couple of weeks. He started planting this field in August and said it’s been an eventful start to the growing season. “They survived the hurricane. They survived the 123-degree days,” he said.

When Hurricane Hilary swept through Yuma, he said a field in Gadsden that was further along did receive some damage. It’s part of the risk farmers undergo with severe weather.

It’s not just climate that’s a factor in a crop’s success, but water. Last year’s wet winter helped farmers, but Boelts said they’re always looking for ways to save water, like trying different irrigation methods. “We still have a long way to go and water conservation is a big part of what we do, making sure the crops only get the water they need when they need it,” he said.

Labor has also become a growing concern. Boelts said it’s hard to find enough hands to work the fields. In Yuma, the majority of the agriculture workforce are immigrants. Many cross the border from Mexico daily to work in the fields. “Most of the crops we’re harvesting here in Yuma, especially the big crops, you’re not gonna do any of that without people,” he said.

Despite these concerns, he said they’ll be ready to ship their crops across the U.S. and Canada when the time comes. “Fresh vegetable harvest will begin in three weeks from now. Most everything you see harvested in one day will be shipped out the next day,” he said.

Once the melons are shipped out, Boelts said the melon field will quickly be turned over and prepped for lettuce.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.
Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to stay safe during a kitchen fire
Escalante sculpted a hand that says, “Si se puede.”
Hispanic heritage brings inspiration to Yuma artist, teacher
The family is in a hotel in Tel Aviv, farther away from Gaza, where Israel has been at war with...
Mesa family among Americans stranded in Israel following Hamas terrorist attack
Residents of the Rio Verde Foothills near Scottsdale have regained access to water after nine...
Water access restored for Rio Verde Foothills residents