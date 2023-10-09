Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.

Tempe police were called to a stabbing near Elliot Road and South Priest Drive by the Tempe Autoplex area. Officers found a woman who had been stabbed. She was given medical aid and was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there was an argument between two people in a vehicle, and the suspect left the area before officers arrived. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.