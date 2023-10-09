Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Tempe

Tempe police were called to a stabbing near Elliot Road and South Priest Drive.
Tempe police were called to a stabbing near Elliot Road and South Priest Drive.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.

Tempe police were called to a stabbing near Elliot Road and South Priest Drive by the Tempe Autoplex area. Officers found a woman who had been stabbed. She was given medical aid and was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there was an argument between two people in a vehicle, and the suspect left the area before officers arrived. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

Meet Vulture City's blacksmith in the old ghost town.
Arizona Highways TV - 10/08/23 Wickenburg, Ariz. Part 4
Kay El Bar Guest Ranch is the oldest continuously operating dude ranch in the U.S.
Arizona Highways TV - 10/08/23 Part 2 - Wickenburg, Ariz.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Ogawa shot two brothers who were in Arizona on a...
2 brothers flown to Flagstaff hospital after shooting in Seligman; suspect arrested
Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, so the scene remains active....
Large police presence in Phoenix neighborhood