Woman in custody after motel barricade situation near Phoenix Sky Harbor

During the standoff, pepper balls were used as officers told the woman to leave the room.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A barricade situation at a Phoenix motel ended with a woman in custody Monday morning.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Paradise Motel near Van Buren and 24th streets. Though the shooting was reported there, officers found a man who appeared to be injured by gunfire about half a mile away from the location. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the motel, a woman officers believed to be involved in the shooting barricaded herself in a room, according to police. During the standoff, pepper balls were used as officers told the woman to leave the room. After about 40 minutes, the woman was taken into custody. Minutes later, a mobile command van was spotted at the scene, but it’s unclear what its purpose was.

Traffic along nearby streets is not affected as detectives investigate the incident.

