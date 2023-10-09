Water access restored for Rio Verde Foothills residents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Over nine months after Scottsdale cut off the water supply to the nearby Rio Verde Foothills, water is once again being trucked into the small unincorporated community.

On Monday, the city of Scottsdale began providing water for transport to the foothills, but this time it’s not impacting the city’s own supply. As part of an agreement between Scottsdale and the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District, the city receives and treats an additional allotment of Central Arizona Project (CAP) water, then provides it to haulers for transport to the foothills. The water is secured by the standpipe district through EPCOR, a Canadian company that will service homes in the small community.

After more than a year of warnings, Scottsdale stopped hauling city water to the foothills on Jan. 1, saying it needed to conserve water for its residents during an ongoing drought. Residents struggled with the water crisis in the months that followed, with a number of ideas and failed efforts that eventually became an issue taken up by the Arizona Legislature. In May, lawmakers passed a bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide water for three years, but it was vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In June, the legislature passed a bipartisan bill where water would be temporarily distributed to Rio Verde by a third party until EPCOR received legal approval to begin servicing those residents permanently. Gov. Hobbs signed it into law later that week.

