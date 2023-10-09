Your Life
Suspect, K-9 wounded during officer-involved shooting in Tucson

The officer-involved shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a Tucson park.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Tucson police officers left a suspect and a K-9 injured.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Gene C. Reid Park in Tucson. According to police, officers were called to the park on reports of a man in crisis. The man told dispatchers he was armed, and mental health professionals tried to speak with him over the phone while officers were on the way.

While police were still en route, other witnesses called 911 to report hearing gunfire in the park. Officers soon arrived and found the man, who was reportedly holding a gun. As officers worked to evacuate the park, a K-9 unit, SWAT and hostage negotiation officers also responded.

As hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, police say he began to walk away from officers towards an open area of the park, and a K-9 was deployed. That’s when police say the suspect and officers opened fire. The suspect and K-9 were both hit.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the K-9 was rushed to an animal hospital. Police say the K-9 is in stable condition.

The injured suspect has not been identified. Per standard protocol, the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Findings will then be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

