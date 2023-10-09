Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at bar in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and another is jailed following a shooting this weekend at a bar in San Tan Valley.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Gym Grill and Bar on Hunt Highway. Deputies found a shooting victim, later identified as 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa, and began lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. Ochoa died a short time later at the hospital.

Near the shooting scene, another deputy was flagged down by witnesses at Copper Mine Road and Epidote Drive, who pointed out which way the suspect left following the shooting. Deputies found the man walking nearby and took him into custody. Investigators also recovered a gun.

Travis Armstrong, 45, was booked into the Pinal County Jail for second-degree murder. Detectives are investigating, and so far, no details have been released on what may have led up to the shooting.

