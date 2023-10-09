Your Life
Sugar Fire burns roughly 10 acres near Fort McDowell

The Tonto National Forest urges the public to stay away from Forest Road 402 as crews respond.
The Tonto National Forest urges the public to stay away from Forest Road 402 as crews respond.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews are battling a new fire that ignited in the Tonto National Forest in northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the Sugarloaf area near mile marker 207 off State Route 87. Crews are working to fight the flames from the air and on the ground.

The Tonto National Forest urges the public to stay away from Forest Road 402 as crews respond. Officials have not said how the fire started.

