Sugar Fire burns roughly 10 acres near Fort McDowell

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews are battling a new fire that ignited in the Tonto National Forest in northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the Sugarloaf area near mile marker 207 off State Route 87. Crews are working to fight the flames from the air and on the ground.

The Tonto National Forest urges the public to stay away from Forest Road 402 as crews respond. Officials have not said how the fire started.

Crews are responding to the #SugarFire in the Sugarloaf area near MM207 off SR 87, reported today @ approx. 11:50am. One Type 1 helo, 3 engines, & an IA crew are responding to the fire which is currently 10 acres. The public is urged to stay away from FR 402 as crews respond. pic.twitter.com/QRlFmLvgeq — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) October 8, 2023

