Some rain in AZ today but will there be any for the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As we start a new workweek in Phoenix, we will see temperatures above normal for your Monday. Plan on a high of around 100 degrees later on this afternoon in most Valley locations. The normal high for this time of year is 92 degrees.

We will see some isolated storm activity in the mountains for Monday in Arizona, but the majority of us will stay dry. Look for a chance for rain in the northern mountains, the Rim and eastern Arizona. This morning, we are seeing some storms by Cave Creek and Carefree, but the majority of Phoenix will stay dry.

A trough swings into the state by the middle of the week, kicking up the wind and knocking down our temperatures. Highs will go from 100 on Monday in Phoenix to low 90s by Thursday, with breezy conditions in between.

The weekend ahead looks dry, with highs right around normal.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.