Shooting leads to standoff at Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has started a standoff with police after he shot a man at a mobile home park in central Phoenix on Monday. Officers were called out to the complex near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street early Monday afternoon. Police say they found a man who had been shot and got him to safety. He was then taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter hasn’t come out of the mobile home and neighbors have been evacuated while police work the situation, investigators said. Officers are working to get the suspect out of the mobile.

