Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to stay safe during a kitchen fire

All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.
All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.(Arizona's Family)
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, kitchen fires are the number one leading cause of house fires every year. Not only can kitchen fires be dangerous, but they can also be costly. That’s why Scottsdale Fire asks people to be more vigilant when cooking, especially during the holidays.

Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio says you never want to leave your stove unattended. All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire. “Four hundred and eighty people have died from it across the United States, and it causes over $900 million in damages,” Folio said.

Folio says if you experience a grease fire in your kitchen, throwing water on it is the worst thing you can do. “What it does is it expands it, and it will throw the flames, the sparks, and the grease all over your cabinet, and we will have a bigger problem,” Folio said. Instead, cover the fire with a cooking pot lid or baking sheet, then turn off the heat. This will help contain the fire and remove oxygen from the flames.

Another helpful tip is if the fire is too large, you can use baking soda to help extinguish the flames. But you want to make sure you’re only using baking soda. Not baking powder or salt. Once the fire is contained, don’t move the pot or pan, and call 911. Folio also says to always make sure your smoke detectors are working and leave your stove area clear of any hazards.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.
Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to handle a kitchen fire
Escalante sculpted a hand that says, “Si se puede.”
Hispanic heritage brings inspiration to Yuma artist, teacher
The family is in a hotel in Tel Aviv, farther away from Gaza, where Israel has been at war with...
Mesa family among Americans stranded in Israel following Hamas terrorist attack
Residents of the Rio Verde Foothills near Scottsdale have regained access to water after nine...
Water access restored for Rio Verde Foothills residents