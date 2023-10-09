Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to stay safe during a kitchen fire

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, kitchen fires are the number one leading cause of house fires every year. Not only can kitchen fires be dangerous, but they can also be costly. That’s why Scottsdale Fire asks people to be more vigilant when cooking, especially during the holidays.

Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio says you never want to leave your stove unattended. All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire. “Four hundred and eighty people have died from it across the United States, and it causes over $900 million in damages,” Folio said.

Folio says if you experience a grease fire in your kitchen, throwing water on it is the worst thing you can do. “What it does is it expands it, and it will throw the flames, the sparks, and the grease all over your cabinet, and we will have a bigger problem,” Folio said. Instead, cover the fire with a cooking pot lid or baking sheet, then turn off the heat. This will help contain the fire and remove oxygen from the flames.

Another helpful tip is if the fire is too large, you can use baking soda to help extinguish the flames. But you want to make sure you’re only using baking soda. Not baking powder or salt. Once the fire is contained, don’t move the pot or pan, and call 911. Folio also says to always make sure your smoke detectors are working and leave your stove area clear of any hazards.

