Mesa family among Americans stranded in Israel following Hamas terrorist attack

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family from Mesa finds themselves among the many Americans stranded in Israel. They were set to leave Jerusalem on the day of the attack and now believe it could be days before they return home.

Kane Adkins is a pastor at Son of David in Mesa and says he was in Israel with part of his family and congregation. “We’re kind of stranded, to be honest with you,” he said.

Saturday morning, he shares they were woken up by sirens and bombs. Adkins, his wife and two teenagers arrived in Israel about a week and a half ago, leaving behind three of their younger children at home. It was a trip meant to celebrate the festival of Sukkot, a weeklong Jewish holiday. “My family and I, we’re here from our church. Our church is very connected to Israel. We’re very connected to Jewish people. My father-in-law is Jewish,” he said.

But on Saturday, a surprise assault on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas led to chaos. “We were scheduled to leave on Shemini Atzeret, which is the eighth day of the feast, and that’s when the bombs started falling and rockets going off and the air raids sirens,” he said. “Our flight got canceled on the way to the airport.”

Unfortunately, major airlines suspended flights after the nation declared war following the attack. “They originally told us that they could fly us out on Wednesday. Now they’re trying to tell us that American air flights or air traffic is being canceled, maybe it might happen on Friday or Saturday, they’re saying,” Adkins said. “I have three little ones at home, and they don’t all know what’s going on.”

He and part of his family are in a hotel in Tel Aviv, farther away from Gaza, where Israel has been at war with hundreds of Hamas gunmen. But he says they’re still feeling the effects. “Night before last, we actually had to shelter for a period of time in the stairwells. Some of the rockets were falling, and explosions were shaking the building,” Adkins said.

On top of that, reports of Hamas kidnapping people and taking them hostage have Adkins living in fear. “Scary. You got kids, you got a wife you’re trying to look out for not knowing what’s going to happen, when you’ll be able to get out, if you’re going to be able to get out. You don’t know how far the war is going to break in.”

Adkins says Tel Aviv has been fairly quiet since Sunday. “Tel-Aviv has been pretty secure, especially since yesterday IDF got involved,” he said. “There are rockets that are still coming, and they’re still landing, but they’re a pretty good job of keeping it away from us. We’re not seeing any fighting, we’re not hearing gunfire.”

He’s been able to communicate with his family here in Mesa and work with the American embassy thanks to internet access in the hotel.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.