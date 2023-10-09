Man dies after falling from trailer at Lake Pleasant boat ramp

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he reportedly fell from a boat trailer at Lake Pleasant over the weekend.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Peoria police and firefighters were dispatched to a boat ramp on the south side of Lake Pleasant. That’s where they found a man who had reportedly fallen onto the ramp from a boat trailer being towed by a truck. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. His identity has not been released, but police say he was a 55-year-old Peoria resident.

Police believe impairment was a factor in the incident, and detectives are trying to determine if speed also played a role. The investigation is ongoing.

