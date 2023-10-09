Man arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend in neck outside Tempe car wash

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the neck outside a Tempe car wash on Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivan Munoz-Ortiz.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Tempe police and fire crews responded to a Cobblestone Auto Spa location near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the parking lot bleeding, who reportedly told officers, “he stabbed me in the neck, attempted murder.”

Per court documents, she told police her ex-boyfriend, Munoz-Ortiz, pulled a knife on her in her car and stabbed her six times. She also gave officers her vehicle information before paramedics took her to the hospital. Documents say her trachea had been cut and that her airway was compromised. A small artery had also been punctured. She was rushed into emergency surgery and remains on a ventilator in the ICU.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the victim driving her Kia Rio into the parking lot. As she parked the car, cameras captured the passenger climbing on top of the driver and attacking her. Her screams caught the attention of bystanders and employees, who thought the man was punching her. As they got closer, they saw the suspect was stabbing her with a large knife and backed away.

Documents say that within seconds, the woman was thrown from the car onto the pavement, and the suspect sped away in her car. Witnesses tried to help the woman until police arrived.

Valley-area law enforcement agencies were notified about the woman’s Kia Rio, and later in the day, Gilbert police notified Tempe police that the car had been involved in a hit-and-run. The driver had fled from Gilbert officers during a brief pursuit, and the car was later found abandoned.

Around 10:45 p.m., a woman called 911 saying that her brother-in-law, Munoz-Ortiz, had just shown up at her home in San Tan Valley. Tempe officers responded to the home, and Munoz-Ortiz reportedly tried to run away. Documents say officers then used a Taser on him multiple times, but that he continued to fight, attempting to pull the probes out and reaching for his waistband. After a struggle, officers were able to take him into custody.

Munoz-Ortiz was checked out at a hospital and taken to the Tempe City Jail, where he was interviewed by detectives. Per documents, Munoz-Ortiz was slow to respond to questions and “often appeared confused.” He couldn’t answer some questions, and when asked if he had been in an argument with the victim, he said no. He then refused to answer further questions and was booked into jail.

Documents go on to say that Munoz-Ortiz has a history of resisting officers, is a drug addict and is described as mentally unstable. He’s facing charges including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A booking photo of the suspect was not immediately available.

